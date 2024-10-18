Money Diary: A Communications Lead On £38,205

This week: "I’m a 31-year-old Bristol-dweller. Last year I went travelling with my partner for three and a half months. I’d always wished for the opportunity to travel but thought it had passed me by. After a bit of a difficult time, I realised it’s never too late and took the leap, quitting my job, giving up a flat and squeezing all my belongings into storage. It was a great decision and I’m incredibly glad I did it. After a few months of sofa- and spare-room-surfing upon our return to the UK, I ended up back in Bristol, starting a new job and moving into a new flat all in the same week. I’m feeling settled back into life now and I'm taking the next step of trying to buy a house. Life feels very different from last summer’s unemployed freedom but I don’t miss the increased financial worries and I’m looking forward to the adventures ahead. My attitude to money is all about priorities — I spend where I want to spend and save where I want to save and feel lucky that I am able to make those choices."