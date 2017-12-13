Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a comedian who makes her living doing that and lots of different bits and bobs, and is currently doing something to do with freelance social media on the side. She lives in London, always takes too much on, and is consistently chasing invoices. Sometimes she says she is very good with money and then sometimes, like last month, she drunk-bought £200 of expensive moisturiser.
Industry: Writer/comedian
Age: 29
Location: London
Salary: £35,000
Paycheque amount per month: I don't ever get paid on time, literally ever. It's usually between £1,500-£3,500. This month it's £250 because everybody decided to pay me late.
Number of housemates: 2
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £579 for rent and council tax (I am living in my sister's flat and the landlord doesn't know)
Loan payments: £0 (I haven't paid my student loan in ages OOPS)
Utilities: £50 covers water, electricity and gas
Transportation: £250 a month
Phone bill: £27
Savings? HAHAHAHAHAHA
Other: I put 20% of my earnings in a tax account which I use to pay, er, tax. It's the most sensible thing I do and would recommend it to all freelancers. I also pay £150 a month to my dad, because he paid for my MA which was £10k. I also pay £65 a week to a therapist because I have anxiety issues.
