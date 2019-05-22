Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old On 22.5k As A Speciality Coffee Shop Manager

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I currently work in management in the speciality coffee industry, but I am trying to move into an administrative office-based role to reduce my working hours and to have a better work-life balance; my job is extremely demanding for a very small reward.
I have been with my partner for 6.5 years and we have lived together for just under 6 years. He lives and works in Surrey Mon-Fri and we live on the southeast coast. We have been living like this for nearly eight months now and are both struggling to cope with the distance. I am in the process of job applications to relocate to London, where we would be able to live together full time and both work.
We combine every penny of our outgoings and rather than split it in half, we pay a percentage each based on our salaries. My partner earns more than me so he pays more, and we are both left with the same amount of disposable income each month. We have no debt and are incredibly careful with our finances, but we also have no savings, which is terrifying. We are hoping once we move, and eventually get salary increases, we can start to save some money and think about our future goals – currently we are just existing month to month."
Industry: Hospitality
Age: 26
Location: Southeast
Salary: £22,500
Paycheque amount: £1,550
Number of housemates: Mon-Fri 0 / Weekend 1 (boyfriend)
Age: 26
Location: Southeast
Salary: £22,500
Paycheque amount: £1,550
Number of housemates: Mon-Fri 0 / Weekend 1 (boyfriend)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £1,075 (split between boyfriend and me)
Loan payments: £0. Student loan is deducted from my paycheque before I see it
Utilities: Council tax £118, electricity and gas £60, internet £24 (split)
Transportation: £480-£500 (split)
Phone bill: £42.52 (split)
Savings? £0
Other: Car insurance £43, car tax £24, Denplan £49, Netflix £5.99, Spotify £11.99, contact lenses £10, gym £22 (all split)
Loan payments: £0. Student loan is deducted from my paycheque before I see it
Utilities: Council tax £118, electricity and gas £60, internet £24 (split)
Transportation: £480-£500 (split)
Phone bill: £42.52 (split)
Savings? £0
Other: Car insurance £43, car tax £24, Denplan £49, Netflix £5.99, Spotify £11.99, contact lenses £10, gym £22 (all split)