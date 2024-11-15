Money Diary: A Civil Servant On £69,727

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My parents taught me about the importance of saving. I was taken to open my first savings account around age 6 and remember regularly bagging up pocket money coins to deposit at the bank. But there was also definitely encouragement to spend money on experiences and things that brought joy, and a culture of treating the people around you as much as you could. My parents didn’t earn much when I was small but our financial situation improved over the course of my childhood and teen years. I was aware that I had a lot of opportunities that I wouldn’t have had if I’d had siblings. My parents have been quite open about their financial decisions and difficulties but I would say it’s felt more like they’ve shared what they’ve learned as they’ve gone along, rather than having all the answers.