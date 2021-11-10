Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old Civil Servant In Adult Social Care Policy On 53k

Most of the conversations I remember about money as a child were about how tight it was. "I’m not made of brass" was often said in our house. I don’t remember much of a specific education about finances other than it was useful to pay attention to supermarket buy-one-get-one-free offers. I had a part-time job from the age of 16 and used this to pay for a laptop and an expensive school trip to New York.



My parents have never been in a position to support me financially but when I first moved to London and earned very little, conversations with my mum really helped me to be less stressed out about using credit when I needed it. She – wisely – stressed that not all credit is bad and as long as you keep up the repayments it can help you in a tight spot. Now, while my debt is higher than I’d like, I have a very good credit rating and I’ve always borrowed within my means.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?