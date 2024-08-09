Do you worry about money now?

I do worry due to increased childcare costs and the real possibility of needing to move house to meet our growing family needs. We also need to be able to save enough for retirement, especially due to the fact I would like to go part-time in the near future to be able to juggle family life more easily. However, I do recognise that overall we are in a very fortunate position and have family who can support us in any way they can.