This week: "I'm a 28-year-old journalist living in London. I’m from overseas but moved to the UK to attend university and eventually London in 2017 after graduation. I’m currently hopping around anonymous flatshares as all my friends are currently either coupled up, moving back home or have pursued more lucrative careers and now live alone. I’m not currently seeing anyone as I had a huge pandemic breakup that I’m still not really over so I'm taking a dating break to sort the rest of my life out and focus on work. When it comes to money, confused is the first word that comes to mind. A few big life events have meant that I've had to drain my savings a few times since I left home. This caused me to develop an unconscious belief that there is no point in savings or financial plans, so why bother. I’ve managed to shift this mindset a bit in recent years, but still think I have some work to do. My resolution this year has been to educate myself more, and find ways to manage my finances in a way that still allows for me to be happy with my life."



Occupation: Journalist

Industry: Charity

Age: 28

Location: London, UK

Salary: £38,000

Paycheque Amount: £2,258 monthly after pension deductions

Number of housemates: Three (I barely know them or see them)

Pronouns: she/her