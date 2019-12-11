Money Diary: A Newly Single Mum In Glasgow On 25k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a recently separated mother of two boys (6 and 3) and I work in PR for a charity in Glasgow. I have started turbo dating and have already met so many absolute freaks!
I’m not careful with money at all, and go out socialising a lot. I’m obsessed with drag queens and wine and drink most days. I’m trying to stop and go to the gym more but: winter.
I’d say I’m frivolous with cash and go into my overdraft every month. I’m the drunk girl at the bar buying tequila for the random she just became best friends with after finding her sobbing in the toilets. I’m also the mum who can’t say no, and my house is full of plastic tat as a result.
I'm trying to be environmentally conscious and avoid unnecessary purchases – the plastic kids' toys and my addiction to fast fashion are the exceptions. Oh, and makeup. I buy a lot of vegan brands and smash too much on my face for a night out. Taking my love of drag queens too far.
I used to save money every month, before kids, but now I spend every single penny of my wages. I recently had to dip into my savings after booking a trip to Disneyland Paris with employment tribunal winnings – which my old employers appealed, so I’ve still not got.
Also I will soon owe my husband circa £100k to buy him out of the house we share. God, my financial situation is worse than the last season of Game of Thrones."
Industry: PR in the charity sector
Age: 34
Location: Glasgow
Salary: £25,000
Paycheque amount: £1,800
Number of housemates: Two kids plus a dog
Age: 34
Location: Glasgow
Salary: £25,000
Paycheque amount: £1,800
Number of housemates: Two kids plus a dog
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage is still paid by husband while we sort things out.
Loan payments: £0. I go into my substantial overdraft every month and pay £8 for the privilege.
Utilities: Council tax £120, gas and electric £60.
Transportation: No car, and I dodge as many train fares as possible – probably pay about £100 per month.
Phone bill: SIM-only deal £15.
Savings? Ha!
Other: Netflix £9.99, Apple Music £9.99, Virgin internet and TV £60, various children's weekly activities £210, Historic Scotland pass £9, gym £12 (it's a rough and ready one), TV licence £13.
Loan payments: £0. I go into my substantial overdraft every month and pay £8 for the privilege.
Utilities: Council tax £120, gas and electric £60.
Transportation: No car, and I dodge as many train fares as possible – probably pay about £100 per month.
Phone bill: SIM-only deal £15.
Savings? Ha!
Other: Netflix £9.99, Apple Music £9.99, Virgin internet and TV £60, various children's weekly activities £210, Historic Scotland pass £9, gym £12 (it's a rough and ready one), TV licence £13.