Money Diary: A Charity Grants Manager On £35,000

This week: “I’m a 31-year-old grants manager currently working at a women’s charity. I have recently started a feminist consultancy business with a friend, but it is in its very early stages. I do like my job, but also just in general would prefer not to be working at all! I prioritise spending my money on holidays and fun things but I am trying to get a little bit better with money — getting some savings together would be very lovely. I started a budgeting Excel doc just over a year ago to try to get rid of my debt accrued while doing my master’s degree, which I have just managed to pay off! Now I will hopefully be able to save some money while still doing fun things. I don’t really spend lots of money on stuff but I love plants and I love cooking so sometimes I splash out on kitchen bits/tasty food.”