Money Diary: A Candidate Services Advisor On 27k

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



I did a year at an Open University for Higher Education a couple of years after I left home and applied for tuition and student loans. I also received a bursary every three months of around £100. The university I went to offered accommodation and food during the week for free (sweet deal). I enjoyed the year and studied English literature and language but felt that wasn’t going to do much for me in life and I don’t like being in debt so I left it at that.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



My parents are immigrants and we grew up in a two-bed council house with my three younger brothers. Only my dad worked but we never had conversations about money. Growing up I didn’t feel 'poor' – we always received gifts for Eid, ate good food and managed to visit my parents’ home country every few years.