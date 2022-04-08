Money Diary: A Candidate Services Advisor On 27k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 29-year-old living in London. When I was 19 I ran away from an arranged marriage and I feel like I’ve just been trying to survive since then. Equally I have been playing catch-up on lost teenage years and socialising and travelling fully in my 20s. It’s safe to say that I am a spender. I LOVE spending money. If I’ve bought something and don’t use it, I simply see it as money spent. I sometimes compare my salary to my peers but I also remind myself that I went through a lot and I am basically playing catch-up, meaning my spending is justified."
Occupation: Candidate services advisor
Industry: Education
Age: 29
Location: London
Salary: £27k
Paycheque amount: £1,760
Number of housemates: One (my partner, O)
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £585 (pretty cheap for my share in north London).
Loan payments: £0 (still not earning enough to pay back my student loans).
Savings? I suck at saving. I have £1,400 in personal savings and £40 in a joint account with O (we just paid for a holiday in Italy).
Pension? I'm not sure how much I have collectively over the years from past employers but currently the total deducted from pay is about £112 and my employer tops up 3%.
Utilities: Council tax £120, water £28, gas £40, electricity £40, Wi-Fi £26. All of these bills are split 50/50 with O.
All other monthly payments: Phone £60, charity £10, Oyster £85. Subscriptions: Spotify £9.99.
Industry: Education
Age: 29
Location: London
Salary: £27k
Paycheque amount: £1,760
Number of housemates: One (my partner, O)
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £585 (pretty cheap for my share in north London).
Loan payments: £0 (still not earning enough to pay back my student loans).
Savings? I suck at saving. I have £1,400 in personal savings and £40 in a joint account with O (we just paid for a holiday in Italy).
Pension? I'm not sure how much I have collectively over the years from past employers but currently the total deducted from pay is about £112 and my employer tops up 3%.
Utilities: Council tax £120, water £28, gas £40, electricity £40, Wi-Fi £26. All of these bills are split 50/50 with O.
All other monthly payments: Phone £60, charity £10, Oyster £85. Subscriptions: Spotify £9.99.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did a year at an Open University for Higher Education a couple of years after I left home and applied for tuition and student loans. I also received a bursary every three months of around £100. The university I went to offered accommodation and food during the week for free (sweet deal). I enjoyed the year and studied English literature and language but felt that wasn’t going to do much for me in life and I don’t like being in debt so I left it at that.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents are immigrants and we grew up in a two-bed council house with my three younger brothers. Only my dad worked but we never had conversations about money. Growing up I didn’t feel 'poor' – we always received gifts for Eid, ate good food and managed to visit my parents’ home country every few years.
I did a year at an Open University for Higher Education a couple of years after I left home and applied for tuition and student loans. I also received a bursary every three months of around £100. The university I went to offered accommodation and food during the week for free (sweet deal). I enjoyed the year and studied English literature and language but felt that wasn’t going to do much for me in life and I don’t like being in debt so I left it at that.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents are immigrants and we grew up in a two-bed council house with my three younger brothers. Only my dad worked but we never had conversations about money. Growing up I didn’t feel 'poor' – we always received gifts for Eid, ate good food and managed to visit my parents’ home country every few years.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I 'abruptly' left home at 19 and never looked back.
I 'abruptly' left home at 19 and never looked back.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
19 and what a shock that was. NOTHING IS FREE.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was at 16 as an Arabic teacher’s assistant at Saturday school. When I left home, it was difficult to find a job in my hometown with little experience so I moved to London and worked as a live-in au pair.
Do you worry about money now?
I do when I compare myself to others (which is happening a lot at the moment as I approach 30). I lost my job in the pandemic and made it work with the savings that I had. I do wish I saved better in the first lockdown but I don’t dwell on it much. I’m content at the moment and I’ll earn more when I earn more.
My first job was at 16 as an Arabic teacher’s assistant at Saturday school. When I left home, it was difficult to find a job in my hometown with little experience so I moved to London and worked as a live-in au pair.
Do you worry about money now?
I do when I compare myself to others (which is happening a lot at the moment as I approach 30). I lost my job in the pandemic and made it work with the savings that I had. I do wish I saved better in the first lockdown but I don’t dwell on it much. I’m content at the moment and I’ll earn more when I earn more.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Nope and probably never will.
Nope and probably never will.