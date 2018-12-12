Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a woman who's just moved into a very nice flat on her own and is exploring the line between having all the fun and trying to be "grown-up".
"I moved into a flat by myself a month ago, having lived back at home for around six months after breaking up with my ex, with whom I’d lived for a few years. The money that I saved living at home I pretty much spent on holidays and moving out. I found my flat through Gumtree so no agency fees, but my GOD, having to front the first month’s rent and deposit by myself rinsed my savings, not to mention the cost of furniture.
I recently negotiated a good promotion which stands me in good stead financially, but I’m getting used to paying for everything by myself and finding a good balance between you-deserve-this-you-hardworking-bitch and oh-God-I-need-to-dip-into-my-savings-again. I have a small overdraft and I have a credit card that I use to make big purchases (currently have £50 left to pay)."
Occupation: Business Analyst
Age: 26
Location: Bristol
Salary: £35,000
Paycheque amount: £2,038 this month as I had a pay rise from £30,000 halfway through. Theoretically should rise to £2,140 next month.
Number of housemates: 0
Monthly Expenses
Rent: £945
Loan payments: Student loan repayments taken out before tax
Pension: £0. Last month I took the difficult decision to opt out of my pension for six months. I want to build up my cash ISA so that I have cash available if I need it. My pension is one of the best out there, though, so I’ll be opting back in.
Savings: I put £200-£250 a month into my cash ISA. I have a few thousand in a stocks and shares ISA that tends to just stay put. However, I’m looking into other ways to save as it’s lost value over the past year. I ended up dipping into my savings last month so I’m trying not to do that this month.
Utilities: £215 (£13 TV licence, £30 water, £115 council tax, £30 gas and electricity, £27 broadband).
Phone bill: £30 for sim and phone.
Transportation: Ad hoc – I generally cycle to work or I get offered lifts from kind colleagues and only buy bus tickets when I have to.
Other: £57.79 (£13 contact lenses, £10.99 Netflix, £4 Amazon Prime, £24 gym, £5 Spotify, £0.79 iCloud).
Charity: £15 (£5 Médecins Sans Frontières, £10 Amnesty International).
