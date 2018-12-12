Rent: £945

Loan payments: Student loan repayments taken out before tax

Pension: £0. Last month I took the difficult decision to opt out of my pension for six months. I want to build up my cash ISA so that I have cash available if I need it. My pension is one of the best out there, though, so I’ll be opting back in.

Savings: I put £200-£250 a month into my cash ISA. I have a few thousand in a stocks and shares ISA that tends to just stay put. However, I’m looking into other ways to save as it’s lost value over the past year. I ended up dipping into my savings last month so I’m trying not to do that this month.

Utilities: £215 (£13 TV licence, £30 water, £115 council tax, £30 gas and electricity, £27 broadband).

Phone bill: £30 for sim and phone.

Transportation: Ad hoc – I generally cycle to work or I get offered lifts from kind colleagues and only buy bus tickets when I have to.

Other: £57.79 (£13 contact lenses, £10.99 Netflix, £4 Amazon Prime, £24 gym, £5 Spotify, £0.79 iCloud).

Charity: £15 (£5 Médecins Sans Frontières, £10 Amnesty International).