Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 26-year-old assistant television producer living in Bristol on 31k a year, although she is freelance and gets new contracts every 4-6 months.
Industry: Television
Age: 26
Location: Bristol
Salary: £31k
Paycheque amount per month: £1,930.79
Number of housemates: 1
Monthly Expenses:
Housing costs: £475 rent
Loan payments: Student loan (taken before my paycheque)
Utilities: £110
Transportation: £12 Zipcar which I hardly use, I usually cycle everywhere
Phone bill: £12 for sim only
Gym: £35.99
Spotify: £9.99
Savings: It varies but on average £300 a month
