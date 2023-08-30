This week: "I’m 33 years old and I work as a brand strategist in a creative agency. I live in London with my husband, W, and our almost-2-year-old, M. We bought our house five years ago with help from both our parents who contributed to the deposit (£80k). We renovated it ourselves with a loan we took out to do the work. My husband is an architect so he did all the design work and we did A LOT of DIY including the tiles, painting, garden etc. We aren’t terrible with money but we’re also not great. I’ve recently started a new role that has increased my salary by £20k so I’m still getting used to this level of paycheque. I work a compressed work week, which means I get paid my full salary but need to get five days' work done in four. I feel incredibly lucky that both my previous and current job have allowed me to do this as it means I can spend Fridays with my son, which also helps with childcare. I get a huge amount of personal validation from my job and it's important to me that I work hard and do well. Simultaneously, being a mama makes my heart hurt because I love it so much. W and I split everything evenly so we both put £2k into the joint account at the start of every month and this covers the mortgage, bills, loan repayments, car, house insurance and the food shopping."