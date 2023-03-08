Money Diary: A Boarding Houseparent On 23k

It wasn’t a massive conversation in our house. My parents are well-paid medical professionals but my dad didn’t do private work and my mum was part-time so I weirdly thought we were struggling when I was a young teenager. This was down to the fact that we didn’t go on multiple holidays per year and they wouldn’t buy the Hollister/Jack Wills/Abercrombie that my friends had. Thankfully, at 15 I got friends outside my middle-class bubble and got some perspective on how fortunate I was. The only real time my parents taught us about finance was my mum drilling in the importance of always checking the price/100g at the shops. I literally hear her voice every time I’m doing the food shop! From the age of 14 my parents gave me £25 a month and that was to do me for socialising, friends' birthdays and extra clothes. This helped with prioritising and budgeting a little bit.