Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old In Political Comms In Belfast On 27k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m 26 and finally trying to get a grip of my finances after roughly seven years of getting into stupid, unnecessary debt. I have finally paid it all off and I'm starting to build some savings. I have roughly £2,500 and am trying to save as much as I can this year, especially the next few months of lockdown. I’m very impulsive and very extravagant so I'm trying to get a handle on that, too. We’ll see how it goes!"
Industry: Political communications
Age: 26
Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland
Salary: £27,000
Paycheque amount: Approx £1,800
Number of housemates: One (my mother!)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £250 (limited as I live at home – my lovely mum doesn’t take much as 'rent' to help me save up).
Loan payments: Roughly £40 on a store card.
Utilities: Roughly £50.
Transportation: Limited now working from home. I don’t drive (trying to learn but COVID keeps cancelling).
Phone bill: £36
Savings? £500 into a savings account, which is a car/house fund. Recently set up a 'vault' on Revolut which I will start to pay £100 a month into for an emergency fund. Don’t want to have to use my savings every time I'm a bit broke.
Other: I usually put £150 worth of stuff on my credit card and pay it off monthly to try and improve my credit score.
