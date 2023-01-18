Money Diary: A Bartender On Long-Term Sick Leave

This week: "I’m a 28-year-old bartender living in Northamptonshire with my parents. I moved home after I’d finished my master’s with a two-year plan to save enough for a house deposit. Unfortunately, these past few years have been awful in terms of unexpected situations: being on and off furlough for a year, having to deal with an abusive relationship in between, and now I’ve been on long-term sickness for around seven months. It’s been frustrating as I’m never ill and it’s taken me so long to get any answers. This week I’ve finally been able to get a return date for work but I will be on reduced hours. It’s been a tough couple of years but it’s made me incredibly grateful that I can live at home while saving for a house deposit. It’s also helped me out massively with childcare as I’m a single parent. My financial goal for the next year or so is to save enough to be able to afford my own house but also to get some financial security behind me just in case something unexpected crops up again."