10 p.m. — I have a light dinner, so I'm hungry again by 10 and grab an apple with peanut butter. I let my dog lick peanut butter off my finger and he goes wild. Some friends text me to make plans for the weekend. I started school in August to finish my BA and have been super committed to my schoolwork, so they understand that I don't really go out during the weekdays, even if it's spring break. I feel like I'm very behind everyone because I have a three-year gap in my education, but I know it's all in my head and it's just me beating myself up for something I really had no control over (depression is the worst). I am now on Prozac and have done a lot of self-reflection in the years since my mental health crisis. I'm still working through the anger I feel at myself. I called my university health center to make an appointment last week, but they're taking forever to get back to me. I make a note in my planner to shoot them an email to ask for an update.