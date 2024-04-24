Money Diary: An Associate Director On £68,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My parents definitely prioritised making memories with us when we were younger, but I know they worried about money and worked hard to make their finances work. My mum was the breadwinner and often worked away from home and very late/early, while my dad had a local job and took on more of the childcare — which was unusual 25-30 years ago. When I was about 21, my mum was made redundant and didn’t get another job for six months. It was a really hard time with so much uncertainty but it forced my parents to look at their spending and also change their priorities. Mum ended up setting up her own thing and in a few years was making so much more money that took them my surprise (and I mean they could do a few big trips and experiences). They both came from working class backgrounds and worked really hard to make sure my brother and I could learn musical instruments and attend drama lessons, et cetera. I feel very grateful for the childhood they gave me growing up.