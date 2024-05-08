This week: “I’m a 27-year-old living in Bristol. I moved here six months ago after taking a year out to go travelling with my boyfriend, B. This is something I had wanted to do since I was 18 but never managed to save for until lockdown. Since getting home I have been working hard to get myself back into a good financial position, while starting from square one and navigating a move to a new place! I worked in health and safety for years before my travels after falling into it randomly. I honestly didn’t think I would end up back here, but the money is good, and it meant we could move to a city. Overall, I do enjoy my job, but in the future I’d love to work for myself. B is way more frugal than me, and has a safety net through inheritance he received — although as a freelance creative he’s always had to be more money conscious. He’s begun a new venture since we moved here, and his income is slowly becoming more consistent. We split most things 50/50 but will also treat each other depending on who has more disposable income that month. He helped me out massively while we were in Australia, funding the last few months for us both as I had eaten through my savings, which I’m paying him back for monthly. I also have a little debt split over my overdraft and credit card that I’m trying to get rid of as soon as possible! I’m naturally a spender, and used to be terrible with money, despite nearly always having two jobs. Nowadays, I’m a lot more considered with my spending; my short-term goal is to save an emergency fund. I would love to be in a position where we can buy a house in the future.”