Money Diary: A Part-Time Assistant Curator On 12k

This week: "I’m a 34-year-old living in the northeast with my partner. We’re not originally from the region but moved up here last summer for my partner's new job. In my role I plan events such as workshops, film screenings, talks and community outreach projects and develop work with partner organisations. We are expecting our first child in late spring. We have been saving for the past year to build up a pot of money for big items like a pram, cot etc. and also a pot to subsidise my/our income when maternity pay drops to SMP and then nothing. Over the past few years I have got much better at saving as moving out of my parents' house meant budgeting much more, saving for the future and gradually sharing finances more and more with my partner. We have our own accounts that our wages are paid into, then we each pay a large chunk of our wage monthly into the joint Monzo account, which covers shared bills such as rent, power, water and council tax. We also have pots we pay into monthly for car insurance, house insurance, baby stuff and emergency fund."