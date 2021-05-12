Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old Arts Admin Assistant On 23k

I currently have a lot of savings, largely because my parents were very generous with putting money in savings for me as a child. Some of my savings are also from jobs I had before and during university, as well as what I’ve saved from my job in the last few months. I’m aware how privileged I am for this and am keeping most of my savings to one side for a house deposit in a few years, as well as other more expensive things like a wedding. I don’t want to feel like I’ve wasted it so I try to view it as money that is only for big purchases rather than as money that’s available to me right now.