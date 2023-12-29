Money Diary: An Architect On £35,000

Housing costs: £700 rent

Loan payments: £58 student loan

Savings?: About £15,600: £6,500 in a House ISA — I opened it last year and will try to deposit the maximum each year. I loaned my sister about £2,000 to pay off credit card debt; this is repaid monthly and goes straight into my ISA. £5,500 wedding fund, about £100 in an investment fund as a test which is currently losing money! £1,500 in various savings pots.

Pension?: I pay the minimum 5% contribution, and my employer pays 3%. However, this is done as salary sacrifice which is more tax efficient while my net income stays the same. I have no idea how much is in there, definitely not enough.

Utilities: £0 (included in my rent).

All other monthly payments: £10 phone. I also tithe 10% of my net income to local churches and charities in some developing countries. This used to be 10% of my gross income but I reduced it due to the rising cost of living. Subscriptions: £2 to a newspaper outlet; £120 gym subscription every three to four months.