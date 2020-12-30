Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Archaeologist In Birmingham On 20.5k

Housing costs: None thankfully! (It's the norm here for many others to move out aged 18 but in my culture, we tend to stay at home.) However, I do help out with the groceries more and any extra things needed. This varies from £30-50 every couple of weeks. I also usually transfer money to go halves on things like takeaways, which is usually another £20-40. I'd say about £100 or just over, every month.

Loan payments: None atm as I don't earn enough. Is that a good or bad thing?

Utilities: None, as my older brother and mom deal with these. I feel grateful to be able to save as much as I do because of this.

Transportation: £32.50 – would usually be £65 but I applied for a new job bus pass that gives you three months at half price. Such a great thing, if only it was longer!

Phone bill: £6.14

Savings? At the moment I have just over £3,000 in my current e-saving account. I also have a savings account with about £5,000 so far. I've found that having this extra money does come in very handy for rainy days, which I've seemed to have a lot of. Should be getting paid earlier this month for Xmas!

Other: Nothing else atm. Netflix, again at the courtesy of my older brother. Thanks bro. I wish I could say gym but I love food too much. Woe is me. I have to say that at this time of year there are a lot of birthdays so I tend to spend more for those people and tend to stock up on the skincare on offer. Additionally I buy presents in advance for the year ahead, which actually saves me more money in the long run. I may not celebrate Christmas but ngl I do love the sales!