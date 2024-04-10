Money Diary: An Analyst In Edinburgh On £55,000

This week: “I’m a 24 year old living in Edinburgh. I moved here for university and have stayed ever since. I currently live with my partner (J); we have been living together for a couple of years now. He works at a civil engineering firm, which he loves. I’m less happy in my current role — moving to finance was a big change from what I studied at university and I’m not sure it is for me long term. I have never really had the opportunity to save, and I’m really enjoying it at the moment. I would like to stay in my current role in finance until I am able to buy a flat with my partner, which will hopefully be in the next year or two. After this I will probably switch to a less lucrative role as I will be in a more stable position.”