Housing costs: £600 (£400 mortgage, £200 rent for 50% property and service charge), this is the least I’ve ever paid. I’m hoping to buy the whole property soon or increase mortgage payments.

Credit cards: £2,400. I paid off £2,200 at the start of the month from study budget reimbursements and holiday refunds. I pay £250 a month and hope to pay it all off by September. This credit card debt was up to £7,000 and has been hanging over me for years. Lockdown has actually helped me save enough to pay a chunk off.

Utilities: £350: council tax, water, electricity (this is £120/month, I only have electricity and a dodgy old boiler and heaters, which I plan on changing to more energy-efficient ones when lockdown is over), window cleaner, house, life and appliance insurance, Sky TV and broadband.

Transportation: £30 roughly on petrol, more if I visit people. I cycle, run and walk as much as possible.

Phone bill: £60 including insurance.

Savings? £2,265. £1,000 is earmarked for paying off my credit card but I like to have enough available in case of an emergency. There was more but I bought my flat this time last year. My parents paid for the deposit and new flooring (I’m eternally grateful and will pay them back one day), I paid the legal fees, furniture and new white goods.

Monzo: I put about £400-500/month in this account. I take my card to work so it pays for lunches, supermarket trips and drinks out. I round up my spending to the nearest pound, also I put £5/day into a separate account. So far it has £550 in, I’m saving up for a Gucci handbag – it was meant to be a treat when I got my training job but I bought a flat and new sofa instead, so I’m going to get it once I pass all my exams.

Other: Spotify £14.99, Netflix £5.99, Apple storage £0.79, PayPal credit for Dyson Airwrap £37.50.

Annual: £550 car insurance, £200 tax, service, MOT. I got given my mum's old car as a graduation present, he’s 12 years old and luckily never had any major problems.

Professional subscriptions: £700ish, this year I’ll also spend over £2,000 on exams and courses. I took the first exam the week before lockdown – we were meant to get results early April but this has been delayed until the world restarts. I know it’s not a big deal but it adds an extra anxiety to life and I don’t know if I should start studying for a resit or my last ever exam.