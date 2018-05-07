1 p.m. — My husband comes home to pack for his work trip. He doesn't typically work on weekends unless he's on call, but a good friend of ours is going through a crazy custody battle and the trial is next week, so he's going on his trip this weekend so we can both be there to support him. He tells me he picked up a bottle of insulin on his way home so he has extra to take with him. He's a Type 1 diabetic, which is not freakin' cheap! Neither one of use has health insurance through our jobs and there's no way we could afford it through the marketplace. It sucks, but we make it work. I am super anti-Walmart, but they have their own generic insulin for $25 a bottle instead of $300 at the pharmacy we used to get it from. I can be okay with Walmart once a month if it saves us about $550. $25.76