Money Diary: A Part-Time Accounts Assistant On 19k

This week: "I'm a 29-year-old part-time accounts assistant from Essex. Me and my partner, T, are currently in the process of selling our first home together and upsizing. We have two children: B, who is five, and G, who is one and a half. B was diagnosed with autism in March last year. It was a relatively long and pretty difficult process due to the pandemic. The first time he even saw a paediatrician was the day he was diagnosed; everything prior was done remotely. We very recently got accepted to receive DLA (disability living allowance) for B, which has been a huge help. We didn’t realise how much money we were spending on making our lifestyle better suited to B so we are extremely grateful to be receiving this. We receive £380 every four weeks and also £154 in child benefit. I work three days per week, two in the office and one at home. T works full-time, split between office and home. It’s quite a juggling act with the kids but my employer is very flexible and understanding, which is helpful. We have a rough 60/40 split with bills but T tends to pay for most of our fun stuff."