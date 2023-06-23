Money Diary: A Part-Time Accounts Assistant On 19k

ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 29-year-old part-time accounts assistant from Essex. Me and my partner, T, are currently in the process of selling our first home together and upsizing. We have two children: B, who is five, and G, who is one and a half. B was diagnosed with autism in March last year. It was a relatively long and pretty difficult process due to the pandemic. The first time he even saw a paediatrician was the day he was diagnosed; everything prior was done remotely. We very recently got accepted to receive DLA (disability living allowance) for B, which has been a huge help. We didn’t realise how much money we were spending on making our lifestyle better suited to B so we are extremely grateful to be receiving this. We receive £380 every four weeks and also £154 in child benefit. I work three days per week, two in the office and one at home. T works full-time, split between office and home. It’s quite a juggling act with the kids but my employer is very flexible and understanding, which is helpful. We have a rough 60/40 split with bills but T tends to pay for most of our fun stuff."
Occupation: Accounts assistant
Industry: Accountancy
Age: 29
Location: Essex
Salary: £19,200
Paycheque amount: £1,380
Number of housemates: Three: my partner, T, and kids, B and G.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £270 mortgage (40% share).
Loan payments: None.
Savings? £10,000 joint.
Pension? I have a workplace pension where both me and my employer contribute the minimum amount. I contribute £43.20 per month.
Utilities: £54 council tax, £52 gas and electricity, £11 water, £19 TV/internet.
All other monthly payments: £35 phone, £189 car finance, £15 parking at work. Subscriptions: £2.49 iCloud.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I didn’t go to university, I did a professional qualification at work that my employer funded. I am currently classed as part qualified. I had every intention of continuing once I started a family but life is just way too chaotic for me to study at the moment. My employer isn’t fussed whether I complete it or not, although I know they will be supportive if I choose to. Maybe one day when both kids are in full-time education I will carry on.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
It was never discussed growing up but I know money was always tight for my parents. My dad is self-employed and often went months without being paid anything. Me and my sister never went without, although looking back it must have been extremely hard for my parents.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out at 22 with T when we bought our first home together (which is the one we are currently selling).
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
In one sense, I became financially independent when I moved out at 22. However, since going part-time at work, I wouldn't be able to sustain my lifestyle on just my income so I guess I am dependent on T now.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I started work in a newsagent's at 15 alongside school to earn money to buy new clothes, shoes, magazines and go out with my friends. I worked there for almost four years and loved it (although I hated the 8am Saturday and Sunday morning starts!).
Do you worry about money now?
All the time. I check banking apps several times a day. Things are getting more expensive by the minute and now we are moving I am even more conscious of this.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.