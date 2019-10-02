Money Diary: A 34-Year-Old Accountant In Warrington On 50k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I am a 34-year-old accountant on £50,000 (new job) in Warrington. I got married earlier this year to my husband D, and we bought our tiny terrace last summer. We haven’t got round to completely combining our finances yet. I am the main breadwinner so I pay for most of the housing costs, our big shop each week and holidays/weekends away/gigs etc. D pays for Netflix, broadband and house insurance to contribute. He covers costs of the horses as he has two, and we both cover our own cars and phones which are bought outright (I drive a five-year-old Seat Leon, D drives a 19-year-old Corsa). D will tend to have cash from his sandwich shop business, so is more likely to cover day-to-day fun stuff, such as drinks/meals out."
Industry: Finance
Age: 34
Location: Warrington
Salary: £50k
Paycheque amount: £3,000
Number of housemates: 1.5: husband (D) and our 14-month-old black Lab puppy.
Age: 34
Location: Warrington
Salary: £50k
Paycheque amount: £3,000
Number of housemates: 1.5: husband (D) and our 14-month-old black Lab puppy.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £0 (we own outright).
Utilities: Council tax £114, Water £23.59, Elec/Gas £56, TV licence £12.54.
Transportation: Petrol £60.
Phone bill: £10 giffgaff, phone bought outright.
Savings? Whatever I can – between £500-£2000.
Other: Gym £75, I joined David Lloyd recently as I literally drive past it on my way home from work. SimplyCook £7.99 but hardly ever pay due to reward bonuses. Lottery £18, Kindle Unlimited £7.99, Netflix £10 (D), Virgin broadband and TV £29 (D), House insurance £89 pa (D).
Housing costs: £0 (we own outright).
Utilities: Council tax £114, Water £23.59, Elec/Gas £56, TV licence £12.54.
Transportation: Petrol £60.
Phone bill: £10 giffgaff, phone bought outright.
Savings? Whatever I can – between £500-£2000.
Other: Gym £75, I joined David Lloyd recently as I literally drive past it on my way home from work. SimplyCook £7.99 but hardly ever pay due to reward bonuses. Lottery £18, Kindle Unlimited £7.99, Netflix £10 (D), Virgin broadband and TV £29 (D), House insurance £89 pa (D).