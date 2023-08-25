Housing costs: £1,152.60 (this is my latest mortgage payment. I’m currently on a variable rate so this has been increasing each month since March, when my fixed rate ended. I’m hoping to complete on my house sale this month so fingers crossed this should be my last payment). I’m currently living at my boyfriend’s flat but he has very kindly told me I don’t need to contribute anything towards this, given I’m still paying for my old house. When we move into my new house, I’ll be paying the majority of the £1.5k mortgage.

Pension? I pay in 6.65% (£401.27 a month) and my employer pays in 3.35% (£202.14 a month).

Loan payments: £328 student loan (pre-tax).

Savings? Currently £5,200. This is all earmarked for paying my credit card bill for repair work I had done last month to the house I’m selling. My savings have been drained this year by having to pay around £6k for 'extras' on my new house (kitchen, flooring etc.) and buying my car in cash.

Utilities: £20 water, £50 gas/electric (this is very low as my house is unoccupied at the moment. I cancelled the internet when I moved out), £126 council tax. I paid £159 for a TV licence last September and although I only used six months of it before moving out, I can’t get a refund as the property hasn’t been sold yet.

All other monthly payments: £35 gym, £48.98 car battery (covers battery maintenance and recovery if my car runs out of charge), £80 parking, £17.59 phone contract. Subscriptions: £30 Pret, £8.99 Amazon Prime. £47.99 annual subscription for Beyond workout app.