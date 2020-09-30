Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old Trainee Accountant In Hertfordshire On 30k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I graduated from uni last year and started my training contract at an accountancy firm in London last September. They pay for me to go to college to sit professional exams so that I can become chartered. I have passed 10/15 exams (I had exemptions from uni for some) and we get pay rises every six months depending on the number of exams we pass. I love numbers and have always played around with my own budgets, especially at uni when I was obsessed with tracking every penny I spent and ended up feeling guilty if I spent anything. I’m more laid-back about it now but I still love having a tinker and overcomplicating things to maximise interest (I have five bank accounts, an ISA and a credit card)."
Occupation: Trainee accountant
Industry: Accounting
Age: 23
Location: Hertfordshire
Salary: £30,000
Paycheque amount: £1,919.33
Net worth: Myself and my boyfriend (D) recently bought a one-bed flat so our savings have taken a bit of a hit (although I was gifted part of my deposit from my parents and D had about the same amount in inheritance). As we have both been working from home through lockdown we’ve been saving over £1k between us a month. We currently have £7.5k in joint savings and I have £4.5k of my own, which is split into an emergency fund and holiday savings. We’re hoping to put our joint savings towards a new car and we’re contemplating getting a new kitchen.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £477.5o for my share of the mortgage and service charge.
Loan payments: £16 student loan (credit card is paid off in full each month so the amount varies).
Other expenses: £6.50 Spotify Premium (my half), £0.65 Apple storage (my half), £10 phone bill, £0 Netflix (family account). Travel varies at the minute, it would usually be £300 on train tickets when I was commuting full-time but this has gone down to nil for the last few months and then about £25 for petrol. £15 gym membership.
