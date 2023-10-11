Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 29-year-old accountant living in Bristol. I’ve lived here for two years and before this I lived in London. I'm enjoying the fact that the quality of life is better here, although I miss the variety of things that you can do in London. I have lived in a house share since moving out and I’ve had my fair share of housemates, the good, the bad and the ugly! Now that I am getting older, I am looking to buy my own home, but this seems impossible at the moment, even with house prices declining. With regards to money, I’d say I don’t really keep track of my spending, although I try to keep track in my head and I think that I’m not spending more than I earn. Keeping this money diary will be an opportunity to see if this is right!"
Occupation: Accountant
Industry: Finance
Age: 29
Location: Bristol
Salary: £42,500
Paycheque Amount: £2,300
Number of housemates: Two
Pronouns: She/her
Industry: Finance
Age: 29
Location: Bristol
Salary: £42,500
Paycheque Amount: £2,300
Number of housemates: Two
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £800 including bills for a room in a house share with two people.
Loan payments: Both an undergraduate and postgraduate loan which take several hundred pounds out of my paycheque.
Savings?: £30,000 mixed between a LISA and ISA.
Pension? I have a workplace pension that I pay 4% into and my employer matches. This is the maximum that they will match but I am deciding whether or not to up my contributions.
Utilities: £0 (included in my rent).
All other monthly payments: £25.60 phone, £80 gym membership, £25 contact lenses. Subscriptions: £6.50 Netflix (shared).
Loan payments: Both an undergraduate and postgraduate loan which take several hundred pounds out of my paycheque.
Savings?: £30,000 mixed between a LISA and ISA.
Pension? I have a workplace pension that I pay 4% into and my employer matches. This is the maximum that they will match but I am deciding whether or not to up my contributions.
Utilities: £0 (included in my rent).
All other monthly payments: £25.60 phone, £80 gym membership, £25 contact lenses. Subscriptions: £6.50 Netflix (shared).
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I did an undergraduate degree and I was eligible for the maximum financial help. I also wanted to do a postgraduate degree but I waited until there was government help available for this, as I couldn’t afford this without the loan.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? We didn't really speak about money! But my parents were very stingy.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians' house?
When I was 25.
When I was 25.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I was financially responsible at 25. I don’t receive any help from any family members, not even being taken on holiday, which I know some people even at my age get to enjoy.
I was financially responsible at 25. I don’t receive any help from any family members, not even being taken on holiday, which I know some people even at my age get to enjoy.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was as a waitress and I really enjoyed it. I did it because I wanted cash and my parents didn’t really give me any pocket money.
My first job was as a waitress and I really enjoyed it. I did it because I wanted cash and my parents didn’t really give me any pocket money.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes! I mainly worry about being able to afford a house, which seems slightly impossible at the moment. I do feel that getting a house would massively help my financial situation (and life).
Yes! I mainly worry about being able to afford a house, which seems slightly impossible at the moment. I do feel that getting a house would massively help my financial situation (and life).
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
I received £2,000 when one of my grandparents passed away and I invested this into my ISA.
I received £2,000 when one of my grandparents passed away and I invested this into my ISA.