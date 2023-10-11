This week: "I’m a 29-year-old accountant living in Bristol. I’ve lived here for two years and before this I lived in London. I'm enjoying the fact that the quality of life is better here, although I miss the variety of things that you can do in London. I have lived in a house share since moving out and I’ve had my fair share of housemates, the good, the bad and the ugly! Now that I am getting older, I am looking to buy my own home, but this seems impossible at the moment, even with house prices declining. With regards to money, I’d say I don’t really keep track of my spending, although I try to keep track in my head and I think that I’m not spending more than I earn. Keeping this money diary will be an opportunity to see if this is right!"