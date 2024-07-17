Money Diary: An Accountant In Essex On £80,000

Housing costs: £1,250 for my half of the mortgage.

Loan payments: £52 for my share of interest-free monthly repayments on sofas we purchased when we first moved into the house.

Pension?: I have a work one which I pay £183 into. I’m actually unsure how much my employer contributes. I'm not really sure how much I have in all my other pension pots from previous employers.

Savings? My partner and I do not combine our savings. I have £40,000 in two ISAs,£12,000 in an easy access savings account,

£7,000 in a LISA, £12,000 Save As You Earn scheme at work. This is something work offers and gives you the option to purchase company shares at a discounted price.

Utilities: £150 for gas and electric, £21.50 for water, £43 for council tax (all split equally, the values shared here are my half of the cost). We have the 123 Santander account so get 1-3% cashback on the utilities we pay, but this isn’t accounted for in the above.

All other monthly payments: £300 joint credit card bill, £32.50 for internet and TV,

£32 car insurance, £12.50 home insurance,

£6.50 TV licence, £5 Camelot Lottery, £1 joint account fee. Personally, I also pay for: £32 private medical insurance, £25 MOT,

£21 to various charities, £20.76 income protection, £18.95 life insurance, £12.50

car tax, £10 direct debit for a toll crossing,

£7 SIMO phone contract and £5 for my mum’s SIMO. Subscriptions: £7.99 Gympass £7.99 Netflix.