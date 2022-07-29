Money Diary: An Account Manager In Suffolk On 38k

This week: "I’m a 27-year-old account manager at a tech startup, living in Suffolk and working in Cambridge. I moved here last year when I bought my first house and moved out of my parents’ place, which is the other side of Cambridge. I’ve been at my job for two years, having started in an entry-level role in the middle of lockdown. I’m definitely reaping the benefits of being in a startup as I’ve had three promotions within two years and I’m eyeing a fourth before the year is out if everything goes according to plan. Prior to this I hadn’t worked for two years after quitting a neuroscience PhD when my mental health collapsed due to a very toxic work environment. I needed counselling to recover as I was basically traumatised by the experience, and I still take antidepressants daily as I’ve been left with anxiety and low mood. Because of this, I’m fiercely defensive of my boundaries and work/life balance and try to champion this at work as well.