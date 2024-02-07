Money Diary: An Account Director On £48,000

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 33-year-old toddler mum and wife living in County Durham. I’ve worked in marketing since graduating at 21 and have worked both in-house and agency roles (predominantly agency). I'm currently focusing on rebuilding my savings following maternity leave and a house move, so I'm always looking for ways to increase my side-hustle. I would say another big focus I have this year is trying to find a more comfortable balance and to find a rhythm for life that isn’t so full on."
Occupation: Account director
Industry: Marketing agency
Age: 33
Location: County Durham
Salary: £48,000 pro/rata
Paycheque Amount: £2,300 + side hustle (varies, but on average £150 per month)
Number of housemates: Two, husband B and two-year-old son, T.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £460 for my half of the mortgage.
Loan payments: £270 for undergraduate and postgraduate loans taken from my salary.
Savings?: £3,500 in stocks and shares and £1,200 in a LISA. Both moving house and not being entitled to anything other than state maternity allowance really depleted my savings.
Utilities: My half comes to: £21 water, £112 council tax, £111 gas and electric, £25 Sky internet and TV.
Pension?: I pay 5% and my company matches it. I'm currently in the process of combining pensions as I have five and want them all in one place. In total, I only have about £25,000.
All other monthly payments: My half comes to: £600 childcare, £20 life insurance, £2 Tesco delivery subscription and £10 Etsy fees which depend on sales.
Subscriptions: My own subscriptions include: £8.99 Amazon Prime, £11 Spotify £11, £5.99 Freetrade and £8 phone bill.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? Yes, I did an undergraduate degree in English literature and a part-time master's degree a year ago. I took out a student loan for both, and worked during both. During my undergraduate I had a part-time job in retail as well as an unpaid internship. During my MA I was employed full time, and attended classes/studied in the evening.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Money was never talked about. Both my parents worked but my mum switched to part-time when she had child number three. To this day my family does not talk about money in a healthy way. I learnt everything I know about finances myself through trial, error and a lot of reading!
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?
I moved out at 18 to go to university. I came home for three months at the age of 26 before getting a house with my now husband.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I would say at 18 (my parents refused to be my guarantors for uni accommodation which was another reason a part-time job was necessary). When I came home for the three months I paid rent and utilities.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked from 13 at a local hairdressers and I got £15 for eight hours on a Saturday. I then moved into a retail job at 16, then hospitality at 18.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I know I'm in a very privileged situation but I constantly worry about saving enough for my child's future and ensuring I don’t have to work until I’m 68 (or whatever they decide to extend the retirement age to!)
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
When I passed my driving test my grandma gifted me £2,000 towards my first car.
