Day Five

9am to 5pm: Work from home today and make lunch here.7pm: I decided to meet up with a coworker before a concert... someone had the munchies so we went to McDonalds. He paid for this bad decision. £08pm: Rocked out at the Leon Bridges concert in Brixton. Had bought the ticket previously, and decided not to drink.11pm: Headed home with a friend? A friend with benefits? Not sure, but going with the flow.10am: Tube home from friend with benefits' place (as long as there are benefits!) Shower, change, "put my face on" as they say.11am: Stop by my local French bakery and grab a £3 cappuccino before another trip to Brixton, this time during the day to check out the market.12.30pm: Catch up with a friend who is currently completing her masters. Treat her to Thai for lunch, which costs me £20.1.30pm: Wander around Brixton market and picked up a Matt & Nat wallet and a cute black skirt from The Keep – £61. Then I tube it over to Borough Market.4pm: Need another coffee, so face the queues in Monmouth for a £3 cappuccino.5pm: Left my friend and made my way home, stopping by Waterstones to buy books for friends. Nothing brings me greater joy than sharing my love of literature with those I love. £27.Stayed in Saturday reading and watching the Masters tournament on the telly, made a late evening dinner of eggs, tomatoes, and toast.