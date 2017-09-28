5 Money Diaries From 30-Year-Old Women In The U.S.

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today, we're looking at the spending habits of women who are 30-years-old in different cities in the U.S. These days, it seems like many people see turning 30 as a major turning point in their lives, personally and professionally. One recent, high profile example of that is Lady Gaga, who said that she wanted to "explode" into her 30s, and now owns who she is with the hope of showing others what that can look like.
Ahead, here is what 30 looks for five other women around the country: single, married, entering motherhood, making their way up the ranks at work, or starting over.
