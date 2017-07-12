Money Diary: How Much Did One Woman Spend On A 6-Day Holiday To Oslo?

Money Diaries is the regular R29 series where we tackle what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. And so we ask all different kinds of women to map out their seven days in money for us.
Now, though, Money Diaries is branching out – we’re going to find out exactly what people spend on their holidays!
This week we're with a 22-year-old anthropology student about to graduate from university in London. She lives at home with her parents to save money and reduce the amount of loan and debt. She did save up quite a bit but spent last year studying in Paris, so now has roughly £1,000 in savings, with the pressure of driving lessons and test to fund – and a pet rabbit.
She's taking a six-day break to visit her best friend who lives in Oslo and has saved up £200 for the trip, with an extra £40 kindly gifted to her from Grandma.
She does have a part-time job but her financial future is very uncertain. Her friend assures her that she's on a student budget too and they won't go too crazy. She's most worried about the cost of alcohol and social drinking. She's still got her student card so is optimistic about discounted entry to museums and galleries.