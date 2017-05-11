Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with an IT consultant who is originally from Scandinavia. She moved to London around two years ago and just recently was able to move to a studio and live on her own for the first time. It does cost more but it’s worth it.
Industry: Consulting
Age: 27
Location: London
Salary: £42k
Paycheque amount per month: £2,550 (after tax and pension)
Number of housemates: 0
Monthly Expenses
Rent: £975
Loan payments: £100 (I pay my credit card bill to my home country)
Bills: £110 (electricity, water, internet, council tax)
Transportation: £230, covers Zones 2-6 + a bit further
Phone bill: £18
Health insurance: Deducted from the salary
Savings: £200. I try to save £400 a month but I already bought flights for a holiday from this month’s salary so £200 is more realistic.
Spotify: £10
Netflix: £6.80
Total: £1,649.80