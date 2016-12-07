Money Diary: Working In PR In London On 50k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week, a 29-year-old woman who has lived in London for nearly seven years and works in PR with a variety of luxury lifestyle brands shares her weekly spend. Each month she tries to scale back on non-essentials but tends to blow it in the third week, buying something expensive as a treat for her earlier good behaviour. YOLO.
This week, a 29-year-old woman who has lived in London for nearly seven years and works in PR with a variety of luxury lifestyle brands shares her weekly spend. Each month she tries to scale back on non-essentials but tends to blow it in the third week, buying something expensive as a treat for her earlier good behaviour. YOLO.
Industry: PR
Age: 29
Location: London
Salary: £50,000
Paycheque amount per month: £2,583 with pension contribution deducted. Earlier this year I read that you need to halve the age at which you begin your pension and save that percentage of your paycheque until retirement. Daunting, but it helps that the money is removed before it reaches me.
Number of roommates: 1 – my boyfriend
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage plus apartment maintenance fee is £1,725, I pay half. My parents loaned me the deposit with the agreement that after a set time the flat would be sold and their share paid back. £862.50
Utilities: £115 (my half, includes gas, electricity, water and insurance)
Transportation: £146 for a Zone 1-3 travel card
Phone bill: £45
Savings: £500 per month into a high-interest savings account. I set this goal at the start of the year and have managed to stick to it so far.
Charity donations (RSPCA & Doctors Without Borders): £15
Spotify, Netflix: £15 (my half, split with boyfriend)
Total: £1,698.50
Age: 29
Location: London
Salary: £50,000
Paycheque amount per month: £2,583 with pension contribution deducted. Earlier this year I read that you need to halve the age at which you begin your pension and save that percentage of your paycheque until retirement. Daunting, but it helps that the money is removed before it reaches me.
Number of roommates: 1 – my boyfriend
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage plus apartment maintenance fee is £1,725, I pay half. My parents loaned me the deposit with the agreement that after a set time the flat would be sold and their share paid back. £862.50
Utilities: £115 (my half, includes gas, electricity, water and insurance)
Transportation: £146 for a Zone 1-3 travel card
Phone bill: £45
Savings: £500 per month into a high-interest savings account. I set this goal at the start of the year and have managed to stick to it so far.
Charity donations (RSPCA & Doctors Without Borders): £15
Spotify, Netflix: £15 (my half, split with boyfriend)
Total: £1,698.50