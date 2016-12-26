Money Diaries 2016: How Working Women Spent Their Cash

This year, we've tackled what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. In our Money Diaries series, we asked a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned cash during a seven-day period, tracking every last penny.
We've featured everyone from a recruitment consultant making £19,000 in North Devon, to a writer living in London on £30 a week, to a sales manager taking home £130,000 in Manchester.
Here, we've rounded them up for you to enjoy.
