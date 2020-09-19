Molly Goddard’s Collaboration With UGG Is Pure Joy

The collaboration with UGG wasn't the only joyful thing about Goddard's SS21 show, though. There was, of course, tulle and frills aplenty, but zingy neons, zesty brights and graphic prints (think checkerboard and stripes) brought a much-needed hit of fun to an otherwise-sombre season. "When we first came out of lockdown and decided to do a show, I wanted to do something really pared back," Goddard's show notes read. "I started designing a collection full of neutral colours; but as we returned slowly to the studio, after months of working as a team over zoom, I realised how dark and depressing the last few months had been and more and more colour crept into the collection."