Molly Goddard’s Collaboration With UGG Is Pure Joy

In a fashion month unlike any other, one brand has won our hearts: UGG. The Southern Californian-based lifestyle brand has collaborated with London Fashion Week favourite Molly Goddard on a capsule of three serotonin-boosting shoes, debuted at her virtual catwalk show on Saturday evening. This isn't the first designer UGG has teamed up with this season, though; at New York Fashion Week, Telfar, the creator of the "Bushwick Birkin", announced a partnership with with the brand, making us all the more excited for a winter of shearling vests, fuzzy slides and cosy slippers.
Fans of Goddard's frothy creations will be pleased to see her contemporary and playful take on femininity across the collection. Made up of a boot with floral appliqué, a vibrant pink fluffy slipper complete with pointed toe, and an XXL platform shoe coming in a host of vivid colours, the collection will be available to shop from March of next year.
Advertisement
“We wanted to make something bold and colourful, to play with the UGG DNA,” said Goddard of the partnership. “Working with UGG gave me the opportunity to explore new fabrications and ways of working. The outcome are shoes that are wearable, fun, with a much-needed sense of humour (given the times)…and I think still very elegant!”
The collaboration with UGG wasn't the only joyful thing about Goddard's SS21 show, though. There was, of course, tulle and frills aplenty, but zingy neons, zesty brights and graphic prints (think checkerboard and stripes) brought a much-needed hit of fun to an otherwise-sombre season. "When we first came out of lockdown and decided to do a show, I wanted to do something really pared back," Goddard's show notes read. "I started designing a collection full of neutral colours; but as we returned slowly to the studio, after months of working as a team over zoom, I realised how dark and depressing the last few months had been and more and more colour crept into the collection."
From clashing prints to larger-than-life volume, we can always rely on Goddard's knack for surreal, mood-lifting clothes, and for SS21, despite all the uncertainty facing the industry at large right now, she managed to pull us out of our funk and remind us of the power clothes have to make us feel joy.