How To Cast A Love Spell Without Being A Creep

Your spellcaster may use crystals, herbs, or other magickal tools to direct your love spell's energy toward the object of your affections. That said, the best love spells are more conceptual than specific. It's better if you aim to emphasise the traits you already have that make you attractive, Alexander says. "Or, do a spell to bring about the best possible conditions in an existing relationship , rather than stipulating what you want to occur." If you're a total newbie to magick, it's important to remember that asking for something doesn't mean you'll get it (otherwise we'd all be millionaires, right?).