In a marketplace full of bold trends and a competition for Kim Kardashian-scale rocks, it's no surprise that minimalism has stuck around. Sure, statement necklaces and cocktail rings will always have their moment to shine, but it's easier to create a daily look with a few pieces that match everything. And, with so many burgeoning jewellery designers creating beautiful simple styles, minimalist jewellery is evolving beyond just stacking rings and lariat necklaces.