In a marketplace full of bold trends and a competition for Kim Kardashian-scale rocks, it's no surprise that minimalism has stuck around. Sure, statement necklaces and cocktail rings will always have their moment to shine, but it's easier to create a daily look with a few pieces that match everything. And, with so many burgeoning jewellery designers creating beautiful simple styles, minimalist jewellery is evolving beyond just stacking rings and lariat necklaces.
The same pared-back aesthetic can filter down to your engagement ring, too. Choosing one that coordinates with your overall style can be a breath of fresh air. And since you'll be flashing this piece around on the daily for the foreseeable future, having it fit in step with your personal style is key. Ahead, we've rounded up a few options you can definitely say "yes!" to — even on your most minimal of days.