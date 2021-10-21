Rapid Hypnotherapy Can Help Everything From Sleep To Confidence

Although there are quite a few apps focusing on mindfulness and meditation more broadly, Clementine is one of the first hypnotherapy apps specifically for women and catering to sleep, anxiety and confidence. Kim named it after her habit of bringing a clementine into stressful meetings and using it as an unobtrusive anxiety tool – peeling it, holding it or making little piles as a way to keep her focused in the room. Many of the hypnotherapy sessions on the Clementine app work in the same way: five-minute recordings designed to be dropped into your day while making a coffee or during a quick loo break. Building new habits on top of current ones in this way is known as habit stacking. The techniques and learnings become integrated into your daily life so that you can call on them whenever you need to in an unobtrusive way.