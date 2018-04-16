Meet Mette Towley: The Dancer Who Had Her Head Shaved By Rihanna

When Pharrell Williams says someone’s worth paying attention to, people tend to listen. The N.E.R.D front man and all-round creative genius has a knack for spotting real talent, so when he tapped dancer Mette Towley to star in the video for his comeback record "Lemon" last year, it was bound to be the start of something special.
The video, which also marked Rihanna’s first proper step into rap, opens with a shot of the Bajan singer shaving off Mette’s curls. From then on, Mette captivates the viewer with some serious dance-like-nobody’s-watching moves. This is typical of Mette’s joie de vivre; in the words of Pharrell: "She walks around with a psychic force."
But who is this unprecedented psychic force, and where did she come from? Born and raised in Minnesota, 26-year old Mette (pronounced "meta") is on a mission to use her art as a form of protest. Protest against the status quo, against racism, against women’s bodies being seen as public property. Whether it’s her unflinching gaze or her super controlled, self-assured, can’t-touch-this dancing, Mette’s method is her message. She’s in charge.
This artistry runs through everything Mette does, and is born out of her unbridled passion for self-expression. Which is why the dancer was also tapped by G-Star RAW, the cult denim brand of which Pharrell is Head of Imagination, to be ambassador for its new range, G-Star Shape.
This artistry runs through everything Mette does, and is born out of her unbridled passion for self-expression. Which is why the dancer was also tapped by G-Star RAW, the cult denim brand of which Pharrell is Head of Imagination, to be ambassador for its new range, G-Star Shape.
