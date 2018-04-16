Meet Mette Towley: The Dancer Who Had Her Head Shaved By Rihanna

Jeans aren’t known for affording flexibility – especially not the kind of moves you see on Mette in "Lemon" – and yet the new G-Star Shape has introduced a whole new concept to the usual denim offering. These new jeans fit like a glove and feature pioneering pattern construction and extra-stretch denim, which allows them to move freely with the female form. Thought you could only get that from a pair of Lycra leggings? Think again. Then there's the curved, high-rise waist band which prevents gaping and gives a comfortable, 'second skin' fit. Just like Mette, we're sold.