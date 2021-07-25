Megan Fox Just Revealed The Incident That Made Her Give Up Alcohol

Megan Fox is known for telling it like it is, and in a new interview she has spoken candidly about the incident which compelled her to give up alcohol.
During an interview with Who What Wear, the actress revealed that her watershed moment came at the Golden Globe Awards in 2009. She was seated at a suitably starry table with Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers, and the champagne was flowing freely.
"At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table – I went through multiple glasses of that," she recalled. "Now I don't drink and this is why: I was belligerent and said a bunch of shit I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that."
Advertisement
Fox then added candidly: "I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don't remember why, but I know I did. You can look that up."
As EW reports, footage of Fox on the red carpet at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards shows her using a transphobic slur and claiming she looks like a "doppelganger" for actor Alan Alda.
"No, I'm so painfully insecure I'm on the verge of vomiting right now. I'm so horrified that I'm here and embarrassed and scared," she tells E!'s Giuliana Rancic in the clip.
Fox also says during the interview that her then-boyfriend (and future husband) Brian Austin Green didn't want to accompany her to the awards that night because "he's a man, he has an ego".
Fox is hardly unique in choosing to give up alcohol completely. According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 20% of adults in England and Wales are teetotal. Gen Z are more likely than any other generation not to drink any alcohol at all. Many others have chosen to cut back on their alcohol consumption.
If you are concerned about your alcohol consumption or someone else's, please call the Drinkline national alcohol helpline on 0300 123 1110 or visit Alcohol Change UK.