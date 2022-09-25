Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't really talk about money much, which is surprising considering it's my dad's favourite topic. My parents taught me the basics about checking and savings accounts, but everything else I know about personal finance I learned from the internet. My strongest memories of financial conversations are from my earliest working years when I had jobs that paid barely above minimum wage. When I got my paychecks, my dad would ask how much I made. When I told him, he would respond with something like, "That's nice. I made $35,000 this week." It made me feel like garbage. Like I said above, I'm incredibly grateful that my dad paid for my college (my mom was a SAHM), but I think his attitude toward finances contributed to my semi-thorny relationship with money today. I often feel ashamed and guilty that I had every financial advantage growing up, but still haven't done anything meaningful with my life.