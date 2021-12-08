How has your life and financial situation changed since your last Money Diary?

Firstly, I jumped $30,000 in salary at a new job, so we love that for me. I'm so proud of my negotiation skills. I cannot stress enough how important it is to negotiate during the interview process – future you will love you for it! I also put a hold on purchasing a property. I realised I shouldn’t buy unless I'm prepared to stay in a property for at least five years. It’s not a no; it’s a not right now. In my previous diary, I also mentioned matching with M. on Tinder. We got pretty serious over these past two years, but unfortunately, we just broke up. Sighhhh, millennial dating.



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Not really. My mom was fairly hands-off when it came to our education, but she was always supportive of my and my siblings' dreams. We all pursued post-secondary education of our own volitions. I did a bachelor's degree, and I'm the least educated person in my family! I funded it through student loans and working each year. It was tough. I worked two jobs while attending school full-time (10/10 do not recommend).



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't discuss money aside from the basic notion of frugality. I understood money was tight and not to ask for much. When I got my first credit card, my mom found one of my maxed-out statements, and I got it together after that lovely conversation.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at a movie theatre. It was a blast, although I was making $6 an hour. I used my income for pocket money, to purchase phone cards (#TBT), and monthly bus passes. I have six siblings, and we had a sweet tradition in my household: Once you got your first paycheque from your first job, you threw a pizza party for the family. It was bittersweet when the youngest family member had her pizza party.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, I did. I understood money was extremely tight and tried not to ask for things. However, my mother and older siblings did an excellent job of sheltering the younger kids. It was a protective environment. We were BROKE broke, but I have memories of picnics in parks and movie nights at home. I also quickly learned about the various social safety nets available to people with lower socioeconomic statuses, allowing me to partake in numerous extracurricular activities, like tennis, karate, basketball, swimming, squash, and ballet. That was a lifesaver.



Do you worry about money now?

Not in the traditional sense. I make a decent income and have fairly low expenses. I do worry about the larger, macro issues: affordable housing, raising children, and taking care of my mom when she's older.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at 25 when I left my mom's house. I don't really have a financial safety net, but when you have six siblings, you do have options should things go south. I know they would support me.