Occupation: Marketing Manager

Industry: Investments

Age: 30

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $90,000 (I received $7,000 for a bonus on top of this last year, but I’m at a new job now. Wish me luck!)

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,700

Gender Identity: Woman



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,154 (I rent a one-bedroom apartment with a den that I share with my sister. Tip: If you’re looking to rent in Toronto, consider older apartments because many have larger floor plans. My sister’s den/bedroom is larger than a lot of master bedrooms in new condos.)

Rental Insurance: $14

Student Loans: $0 (I paid off $20,000 in 2017.)

Phone: $0 (Work pays for my phone, and I actually end up making $5 from the arrangement #onelattemoney.)

Transit Pass: $151.15

Internet: $85

Medical Benefits: $54.30 (This covers the remaining balance for supplies like syringes, alcohol swabs, and test strips because I have type 1 diabetes).

Pension: $0 (I temporarily paused contributions to start aggressively saving to buy property — see below. I'll re-start in a year.)

Household Expenses For My Mom: $250 (My mother suddenly became a single mom to five kids shortly after immigrating to Canada. We had such an incredible, happy childhood and we're thriving now. We owe all of it to her, so the kids send over cash each month to help out, whether it's for personal care items or utilities. Sometimes it will be a gift card to the spa, so she can treat herself. I hope to increase this number in the future.)

Spotify: $3 (family plan split among myself and four siblings)

Netflix: $0 (This is covered by a family member.)

Property Fund: $1,500 (This goes into a high-interest savings account. Any savings account you hold should be high-interest because why not make some dough, though?)

Rainy Day Fund: $700 (This is also in a high-interest savings account. I have $1,400 saved and will stop when I have $10,000.)

Travel Fund: $200 (I just started this to save for a trip to Asia in the spring.)

Tax-Free Savings: $500 (I have $5,500 saved so far.)

Banking Fees: $15