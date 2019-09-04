10:30 a.m. — It's Sunday, and that means I struggle into my salwar kameez to meet my family at the temple. Our relationship is getting better after having no contact for six months, a lot of therapy for me, and a lot of boundary-setting with them. I refuse to go over to their home, so we see each other weekly at the temple. I see my little sister more often by taking her to the mall, teaching her how to drive, and meeting up at her high school. I have to give a quarter when I go in to pray in front our Holy Book and take some of the sweet offering given. I spy my mom and little sister. My sister and I are like kids when we're at temple — incapable of sitting still. We spot my cousin, so we head to the eating hall to gossip. I don't go to a lot of family events on account of having a white boyfriend and living with him, so my cousin catches me up on all the drama. $0.25